HAN On Demand: Trinity Catholic at Trumbull boys basketball

Connecticut No. 9 Trumbull host Trinity Catholic in late-season FCIAC basketball on the HAN Network. Our live coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, (or watch it anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Eagles (15-1, 11-1 FCIAC), who rose to No. 9 in the GameTimeCT statewide boys basketball poll, were the first team in the FCIAC to clinch a spot in the league tournament. This could be a preview of the boys basketball quarterfinals as Trinity (10-5, 7-5) finds itself in eighth place in the FCIAC.

Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC boys basketball tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 25. Click here to check out the latest FCIAC boys basketball standings.

