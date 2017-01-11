Live at 12:30: CT Pulse talks cuts to ECS, a more optimistic outlook for the state, more

A more optimistic look for Connecticut? Comptroller Kevin Lembo thinks so. On This Wednesday, Jan. 11 edition of CT Pulse, Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher discuss that, as well as ECS cuts, Blumenthal challenging Sessions and interesting local headlines. Watch the show below:

Later in the show, Doug Smith shares this week’s editorial cartoons.

