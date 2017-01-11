mountainside-hearing

Live at 12:30: CT Pulse talks cuts to ECS, a more optimistic outlook for the state, more

Kate and Josh talk the latest Connecticut news, cuts to state education funding, Sen. Blumenthal challenging Sessions, more

A more optimistic look for Connecticut? Comptroller Kevin Lembo thinks so. On This Wednesday, Jan. 11 edition of CT Pulse, Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher discuss that, as well as ECS cuts, Blumenthal challenging Sessions and interesting local headlines. Watch the show below:

Later in the show, Doug Smith shares this week’s editorial cartoons.

The HAN Network’s broadcasting division covers local high school sports, news and lifestyle topics at HAN.Network and streaming on our news sites. You can now watch all our programming on the HAN Network app for Apple iOS andAndroid devices.

 

by Kate Czaplinski - Jan 11, 2017

