CT Pulse: Dems seeking governor’s seat, Tim Herbst talks battle outside of politics

CT Pulse returns Wednesday, April 19 with Kate Czaplinski. With Gov. Dannel Malloy announcing he won’t seek another term, we rundown some of the Democrats that could seek the seat in 2018.
Speaking of the governor’s race, we also talk with Trumbull First Tim Herbst who discussses about his recent diagnosis of thyroid cancer.
Watch the show live at 12:30 and on demand below:
CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30, focusing on state and municipal politics and the latest nes around the state.
CategoriesHAN Live SliderHAN Network