CT Pulse: Dems seeking governor’s seat, Tim Herbst talks battle outside of politics

HAN Live Slider Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, April 21 The Coffee Break News crew brings you the latest local news, including Wilton moving to dismiss sexual abuse case and top headlines of the week. We also have a...

HAN Live Slider Connecticut Sports Talk, April 20 Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman, Eric Gendron and various HAN sports editors. On the Thursday,...

HAN Live Feature Yankee Fisherman, April 20, 2017 Spring has sprung, and fishing season is in full gear as Yankee Fisherman returns to the HAN Network on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. Watch the show below:...