The Drive talks diversity, inclusion and how stereotypes are incomplete

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, The Drive is talking “Diversity v. Inclusion: How Stereotypes are Incomplete” with Donna Allgood Johnson, the recent Chief Diversity Officer at Mastercard Worldwide. Watch the show below:

According to Donna, Every person is a complex individual shaped by their socio-economic situation, education, family status, health, early life experiences, genetic composition, etc. Not only will this recognition of complexity lead to fewer harmful assumptions about all people you encounter, yet it will give you an opportunity to broaden your own understanding.

“Diversity has been a central focus in my life long before it became a ubiquitous buzzword in corporate America,” Donna said. “You could call it a family affair – my father, sister and brother have all been champions of diversity throughout their careers in advertising, law and architecture. You can imagine the conversations we’ve had around the dinner table!”

