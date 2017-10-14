Live at 2:30: FCIAC Tailgate at Cardinal Stadium

Before the Greenwich Cardinals and the New Canaan Rams face-off on Saturday, Oct. 14, watch FCIAC Tailgate, HAN Network’s live pre-game show. Tailgate is live at 2:30 p.m., with Frank Granito, John Kovach, Kevin Coleman and Kate Czaplinski.
Frank, Kevin and John will be previewing the football game and talk with Greenwich Coach John Marinelli, New Canaan Coach Lou Marinelli and senior players on both teams.
Watch our live coverage of the game, starting at 3:50 p.m. here.
Kate will welcome a special Wish Kid from Make-A-Wish CT, who is also part of the Greenwich Cardinals team.
Watch the show below: