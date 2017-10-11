Live Friday – FCIAC Football: Darien @ Staples

The HAN Network will be broadcasting live from Staples High School for FCIAC football on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m. as the Staples Wreckers will host the top ranked Darien Blue Wave. You can watch the game live at 7 p.m. (live pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m.). The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Blue Wave is coming off a bye week looking to extend its 29-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Wreckers look to bounce back after a 24-20 loss to Ridgefield at home last Friday night which saw the Wreckers fall behind 17-0, rally to take a 20-17 lead in the third quarter, only to lose on a Ridgefield touchdown with less than two minutes left in the game. Watch that game on our on-demand service here.

The Wreckers enter this game with a record of 3-1 and are tied for second place in the East with Ridgefield and St. Joseph.

The Darien Blue Wave enters Friday’s game having won 29 straight games and holding the top ranking in the state polls. The Blue Wave had a bye last week and should have everyone well rested when they hit the road this Friday night. Quarterback Jack Joyce looks to continue to run the offense successfully and prove that he is a strong pocket passer in the conference.

Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.