Live Friday – FCIAC Football: Ridgefield @ Staples

Friday night lights shine on Staples Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. as the Wreckers host the Ridgefield Tigers on the HAN Network.
It’s homecoming night at Staples High School, a great tradition which will add extra emotion to the game for not only the players but the fans.
The Wreckers are off to a red hot start with a 3-0 record, beating Bridgeport Central, Wilton and Brien McMahon. The Staples defense has allowed only 10 points in those victories. Meanwhile, senior Danny Thompson in his first season as starting quarterback shows how confident he is at running the offense and running back Harris Levi is continuing to have a record-breaking year.
The Tigers come into this game 2-1 record. After losing to Darien week 1, the Tigers bounced back, defeating Stamford and Bridgeport Central.
Ridgefield senior quarterback Greg Gatto continues to show composure in the pocket and has a pair of wide receiver targets in Matt Lombardo and Jackson Mitchell to help move the chains.
The Tigers were all over the Wreckers last October when they beat them 42-7, when Ridgefield went to the state Class LL final and Staples finished 5-5.
Both teams should be well rested, coming off a bye week
John Kovach, Mike Suppe, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.
