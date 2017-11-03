Live Friday – FCIAC Girls Soccer Final: #1 Staples vs. #2 St. Joseph

The best offense will square off against the best defense for the FCIAC girls soccer title Friday night, and the HAN Network will broadcast live from Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

The top-seeded Staples Wreckers, who have allowed only seven goals all year and recorded 10 shutouts, will face the St. Joseph’s Cadets, who have scored a league-high 57 goals on their way to the second seed in the conference.

The game can be seen live Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

These two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the last game of the regular season.

Staples finished the regular season with a 12-3-1 record. The Wreckers knocked off Wilton 2-0 in the quarterfinals and then took down the defending champion Ridgefield Tigers 1-0 in the semis. They will rely on Reese Sutter, who patrols the middle of the field and aids the defense, but is also responsible for turning the ball upfield and starting the attack. Staples looks to bring home the fifth conference title in school history.

The St. Joseph Cadets’ quest for their third conference title started in early September when they won their first nine games of the regular season, finishing with a 11-1-4 record. They have been FCIAC runner-up the past two years. The Cadets edged Brien McMahon 2-1 in the quarterfinals and then dominated the Fairfield Warde Mustangs 5-1 in the semi finals.

The Cadets have a roster filled with players who can score. Jessica Mazo will be the key player to watch for the Cadets. She can do it all in the middle of the field as a strong defender and can also distribute the ball and is one of the best at finding the back of the net.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

