On Demand: FCIAC Girls Soccer Quarterfinals: Darien @ Ridgefield

The HAN Network will broadcast live from Ridgefield High School as the fourth-seeded Tigers, two-time defending champions, host the fifth-seeded Darien Blue Wave when the FCIAC girls soccer playoffs get under way Friday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m.

Watch the game on demand at the link below:

The last time these two teams met on Oct. 2, the Tigers shut out the Blue Wave 2-0 at Darien High School. Ridgefield’s Kathryn Barlow and Megan Klosowski found the back of the net while goalkeeper Lauren Castle earned the clean sheet.

The Tigers enter the playoffs as the fourth seed with a 11-2-3 record with 36 points and were rewarded with a first-round home game. Ridgefield has won the conference championship the past two seasons and also reached the Class LL state finals each year, losing both times to unbeaten Glastonbury. After losing a number of last year’s starters due to graduation, the Tigers took the league by surprise with their strong defense and ability to finish. Expect to see senior captain Kathryn Barlow continue to shine as one of the league’s best defenders.

The Blue Wave comes into this quarterfinal as the fifth seed with a matching 11-2-3 record, falling behind the Tigers because of that Oct. 2 loss and look to turn the tables. Blue Wave goalkeeper Christine Fiore, one of the top keepers in the conference this season, will work to keep the Tigers from scoring. Look for captain Katie Ramsey to create scoring opportunities for her team. This game is set to be one of the most exciting matchups in the first round.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

