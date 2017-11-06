Watch On demand: Class LL Girls Volleyball: New Canaan @ Westhill

THIS CIAC BROADCAST IS A PAY-PER-VIEW EVENT (HAN Network’s FCIAC games are FREE when viewed Live)

The HAN Network will broadcast live from Westhill High School for the first round of the Class LL girls volleyball tournament when the Vikings host the New Canaan Rams on Monday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

These two teams met on the final day of the FCIAC regular season and New Canaan escaped with a 3-2 victory.

The Westhill Vikings enter the tournament as the 14th seed, having finished the regular season 13-7. The loss to New Canaan bounced them out of the FCIAC tournament due to tiebreakers. Westhill looks to get revenge on New Canaan this time with help from sophomore standout Sophia Thagouras.

The New Canaan Rams enter tournament as the 19th seed as they finished with a 12-8 overall record. The Rams were knocked out of the FCIAC tournament in the first round by the top-seeded St. Joseph Cadets in three straight sets. All eyes will be on senior captain and outside hitter Carson Allsteadt who continues to have be one of the most dominant players not only in the FCIAC but in the state.

The winner of this match will move on to face another FCIAC team, the third-seeded Ridgefield Tigers (16-3). The second round is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

How To Watch

HAN Network’s FCIAC broadcasts are free when viewed live. This is a CIAC broadcasts and therefore it is a pay-per-view event.

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.