Live Monday – FCIAC Boys Soccer Semi Final: #2 Greenwich vs. #6 Norwalk

The HAN Network will broadcast live from Taft Field on the campus of Fairfield Ludlowe High School as the two-seeded Greenwich Cardinals, defending FCIAC co-champions, will take on the sixth-seeded Norwalk Bears in the FCIAC boys soccer semifinals Monday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals blanked the Bears 4-0 when the teams met in the regular season Oct. 3.

The Greenwich Cardinals advanced to the FCIAC boys soccer semifinals with a dominant 2-0 victory over the seventh-seeded Staples Wreckers in the quarterfinals last Thursday. The Cardinals will rely on senior goalkeeper James Johnson who will look to prove he is the best keeper in the conference.

The Norwalk Bears defeated third-seeded Stamford in a 1-0 thriller in the quarterfinals. Sebastian Echeverri found the back of the net in the second half to give the Bears the lead and senior goalkeeper Cole Judkins had an outstanding performance that earned him the clean sheet. The Bears will look to advance to the FCIAC final for the first time since 2012, when they were named co-champions with Ridgefield.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.