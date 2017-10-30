Live Monday – FCIAC Boys Soccer Semi Finals: #5 Trumbull vs. #8 Danbury

The HAN Network will broadcast live from Taft Field on the campus of Fairfield Ludlowe High School as the fifth-seeded Trumbull Eagles, defending FCIAC co-champions, host the eighth-seeded Danbury Hatters when the FCIAC boys soccer semifinals get under way Monday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m.

This is a rematch of last year’s FCIAC semifinal, when Trumbull escaped with a 3-2 victory over the Hatters in a thrilling match. The Eagles would go onto to face Greenwich in the 2016 final and both teams would take home the co-championship crown.

The Trumbull Eagles advanced to the FCIAC boys soccer semifinals with a 1-0 victory over the fourth-seeded Ludlowe Falcons in the quarterfinals last Thursday night. Senior captain Nicholas Moussavian scored on a penalty kick late in the second half to seal the win and knock the Falcons out of the tournament. The Eagles will rely on senior goalkeeper Andrew Menjivar who had a dominant performance in the quarterfinals.

The eighth-seeded Danbury Hatters stunned the top-seeded Ridgefield Tigers with a 1-0 victory in overtime in the quarterfinals at Tiger Hollow Thursday evening. Senior captain Felipe Alves scored the lone goal in the first overtime half. The Hatters displayed great defense and senior keeper David Molenthiel continues to keep opponents from scoring. In his second year, head coach Antony Howard looks to bring an FCIAC title back to Danbury High School for the first time since 1998.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

