Live Monday: FCIAC Boys Soccer – Trinity Catholic @ Bridgeport Central

The Central Hilltoppers come into Monday’s game with a record of 3-5-4 with 13 points. The upstart Hilltoppers have a much improved roster in 2017. Head coach, Jay Silverman looks to get his team in that final eighth spot with only two weeks left in the season.

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders come into this game with a record of 3-8-1 with 10 points. With the leadership of Jake Calle and Evan Guerrara they look to provide a winning spark on the pitch for the Crusaders as they look to make a push for the playoffs.

The last time these two teams met was last season and it was the Central Hilltoppers who defeated Trinity Catholic 7-2.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.