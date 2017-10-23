Watch On Demand – FCIAC Girls Volleyball: Ludlowe @ Warde

Our free live broadcast has ended. You can watch this game on demand here.

The Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons visit cross town rival Fairfield Warde to take on the Mustangs in a key FCIAC girls volleyball matchup you can see live on the HAN Network Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

It’s pink out night and senior night at Fairfield Warde this evening as the Mustangs celebrate their graduating seniors but also spread awareness for breast cancer.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will get you ready for the game during the HAN Network pregame show that will be live at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the game below:

The Ludlowe Falcons come into this game with a record of 3-10 in the FCIAC and 4-12 overall who are led by head coach, Meghan Skelton.

The Warde Mustangs come into this game with a record of 5-8 in the FCIAC and 9-8 overall as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Mustangs will look to senior standout, Libby Mckenna to try and carry this team into the postseason.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the game’s scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.