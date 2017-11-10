Live Saturday – FCIAC Football: Trinity Catholic @ Norwalk

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders travel to Norwalk High School to take on the Bears in FCIAC football live on the HAN Network on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m..
You can watch the HAN Network’s live pregame show at 10:30 a.m. and the game live at han.network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED 10 MINUTES BEFORE GAME TIME.
Norwalk enters this game with a 4-4 overall record, ranked 21st in Class LL, and fourth in the FCIAC West with a 4-3 conference mark.
The Bears are a young team but have shown promise this season, and sophomore quarterback Kyle Gordon has proved to be the future this program needs. Gordon has thrown for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s run for 306 yards on 97 carries, second most yards on the team, and another three touchdowns.
Trinity Catholic comes into this game 2-6 overall, 29th in Class S, and 2-5 in the FCIAC, sixth in the FCIAC West. Senior quarterback Sam Adolf has thrown for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.
How To Watch
HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the game’s scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:
Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.
Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.
Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.
On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.
On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.
On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.
Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.