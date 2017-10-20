Live Saturday – FCIAC Football: Wilton @ Ridgefield

The Ridgefield-Wilton rivalry returns to the gridiron after a 2-year hiatus Saturday, Oct. 21, and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.
The Tigers host the Warriors at 1:30 p.m. FCIAC Tailgate gets the HAN Network coverage going at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
You can watch FCIAC Tailgate and the game live at HAN.Network. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Frank Granito, John Kovach, Kevin Coleman and Kate Czaplinski will get you ready for the game during FCIAC Tailgate pregame show.
In their last 20 meetings, Ridgefield has a record 19-0-1 but the Warriors look to flip the script this year.
The Warriors have a record of 4-2 and are coming off an impressive 40-14 win over Bridgeport Central last week and look to silence the Tigers Den early on. Wilton senior captain Harvey Alexander has been lethal on both sides of the ball for the Warriors this season. He enters Saturday’s contest with four consecutive games of over 100 yards rushing and has made big stops on defense.
The Tigers look to bounce back on Saturday suffering a 38-35 loss to St. Joseph last week. Ridgefield blew a 25-point lead in the final six minutes to the Cadets. Another loss would jeopardize a chance to return to the state playoffs. Tigers quarterback Greg Gatto hasn’t shied away from displaying his strong arm by finding his wide receivers that include Jackson Mitchell and Luke Gaydos. He will need to continue making quality completions to put Wilton away during Ridgefield’s homecoming game.
Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.
