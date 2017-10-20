Live Saturday – FCIAC Football: Wilton @ Ridgefield

HAN Live Slider Connecticut Sports Talk, October 19 Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors. On the Thursday, October 19,...

HAN Live Feature Watch On Demand: 2017 FCIAC Cross Country Championship THIS BROADCAST IS NOW AVAILABLE ON DEMAND. A dominating Staples Wreckers boys team and a wide-open girls race are the themes as the FCIAC cross country championships hit the...