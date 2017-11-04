Live Saturday – FCIAC Girls Volleyball Final: #1 St. Joseph Cadets vs. #2 Greenwich Cardinals

The two best teams overall in FCIAC girls volleyball will battle for the conference title Saturday afternoon on the HAN Network.

The number one seeded St. Joseph Cadets will face the number two seeded Greenwich Cardinals at Fairfield Ludlowe High School as we close out the playoff week.

The game can be seen live Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

When these two teams met on Sept. 27 during the regular season, the Cadets defeated the Cardinals in the fifth set in a 3-2 thriller.

St. Joseph finished the season undefeated in the FCIAC. In the quarterfinals, St. Joseph’s defeated New Canaan in three straight sets, then took down Danbury in three straight sets in the semifinals.The Cadets are led by senior captain and outside hitter Bridget Fatse, who has been one of the most dominant players in the conference. Head coach Jeff Babineau has a confident group that looks to get its first conference title in school history.

The Greenwich Cardinals entered the tournament as the number-two seed after finishing the regular season with a 16-4 record. In the quarterfinals, Greenwich defeated the defending champions Stamford Black Knights in three straight sets, then defeated the Ridgefield Tigers 3-1 in the semifinal. The Cardinals will rely on senior captain and outside hitter Maggy Egan, one of their many weapons this season, as they look to bring home the conference title for the first time since 2013.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

