Live Thursday – CIAC Class LL Girls Soccer: #9 Shelton @ #8 Darien

The HAN Network will broadcast live from Darien High School as the Blue Wave host the Shelton Gaels when the second round of the CIAC Class LL girls soccer tournament gets under way Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.

A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED 10 MINUTES BEFORE GAME TIME.

The Blue Wave, out of the FCIAC, entered the state tournament as the eighth seed with an 11-2-3 regular season record. The Blue Wave defeated 25th-seeded Danbury in the first round, 2-0. Darien previously qualified for the FCIAC tournament as the fifth seed, but fell in the quarterfinals 1-0 to the fourth-seeded Ridgefield Tigers.

Blue Wave goalkeeper Christine Fiore, one of the top keepers in the FCIAC this season, will work to keep the Shelton Gaels from scoring. Look for captain Katie Ramsey to create scoring opportunities for her team.

The Shelton Gaels, who play in the SCC, also finished their regular season with an 11-3-2 record, and lost to Hand in the conference semifinals 3-2 in overtime. In their first round matchup in the states, the Gaels rebounded nicely with an impressive 3-0 victory over 24th-seeded South Windsor.

Shelton starting goalkeeper Courtney Litts looks to shut down the Blue Wave attack along with the talented back four that has shined all season long.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

(Photo Courtesy of Darien Athletic Foundation.)

How To Watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.