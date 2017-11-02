Live Thursday – FCIAC Boys Soccer FCIAC Final: #5 Trumbull vs. #2 Greenwich

It’s a rematch of last year’s final as the second-seeded Greenwich Cardinals take on the fifth-seeded Trumbull Eagles in the 2017 FCIAC boys soccer championship live from Testa Field on the campus of Norwalk High School Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.

A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED 10 MINUTES BEFORE GAME TIME.

Last year’s FCIAC title game ended in a 1-1 draw and both teams took home a share of the conference championship.

The Cardinals were victorious during this year’s regular season as they edged the Eagles 1-0 back on October 5th. Francisco Liqouri scored the lonely goal in the 38th minute and the Greenwich defense stood tall the rest of the way.

Greenwich enters the playoffs as the number-two seed with a record of 11-4-1. They defeated Staples in the quarterfinals and Norwalk in the semifinals. Head coach Kurt Putnam faced a large challenge this year after seeing 20 seniors depart due to graduation.The Cardinals will rely on goalkeeper and senior captain James Johnson who has been one of the best keepers in the conference all season long.

Trumbull finished the season with a record of 10-4-2 and comes into the FCIAC final as the fifth seed. The Eagles defeated the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons 1-0 in the quarterfinals and beat Danbury 1-0 in the semifinals. Trumbull also saw a large number of last year’s team move on to college, but rebounded nicely led by head coach Sebastian Gangemi. The Eagles will rely on goalkeeper Andrew Menjivar, who has been sensational in the postseason.

Kevin Coleman and Tim Murphy will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the game’s scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.