Live Thursday – FCIAC Boys Soccer: Norwalk @ Stamford

The Norwalk Bears visit Stamford High to take on the Black Knights in a key FCIAC boys soccer matchup you can see live on the HAN Network Thursday, Oct. 12.

You can watch the game live at 4 p.m. (Live pregame coverage begins at 3:45 p.m.) The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED 10 MINUTES BEFORE GAME TIME.

The Black Knights come into Thursday’s game as the top team in the conference, sitting at 8-2 with 24 points. Longtime Stamford coach Mario Caminiti is looking to bring home that FCIAC championship for the first time since 1997.

Key returning players such as Oleh Senyk, Max Vinyarsky, and keeper Alex Grabar lead a talented roster working to drive Stamford deep into the playoffs.

Norwalk comes into this game in sixth place with a record of 6-2-2 and 20 points.

Led by head coach Chris Laughton, the Bears entered this season as a heavy favorite to win it all and have the players and attitude to do so. Returning as a senior this year is Sebastian Echeverri, a first-team All-FCIAC selection as a junior who will create lots chances up front as the main striker.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.