Live Thursday – FCIAC Boys Soccer Quarterfinals: Trumbull @ Fairfield Ludlowe

The FCIAC boys soccer postseason is underway with enticing matchups all throughout the first round. The HAN Network will be broadcasting live from Fairfield Ludlowe High School as the 4th seeded Falcons host the 5th seeded Trumbull Eagles on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. The last time these two teams met was back on September 22nd and the Ludlowe Falcons shut out the Eagles 3-0 at Trumbull High School.

The Ludlowe Falcons enter the playoffs as the 4th seed with a 9-1-6 record with 33 points and were awarded with a first round home game. The Falcons are the only team with fewer than three losses in the conference this season. Head coach Kevin O’Hara will rely on his senior captains to take his team to the semi-finals. One of those captains is midfielder Kieran Kilbride who has some of the best on the ball skills and does a tremendous job of controlling the middle of the field.

The Eagles come into this quarterfinal game as the 5th seed with a 10-4-2 record. They finished one point behind Ludlowe with 32 total points. The defending co-champions are coached by Sebastian Gangemi who has extensive soccer knowledge and manages a team with considerable depth and talent this season. The Eagles will look to junior standout Jason Weinstein to be a scoring threat as he has been one of the top strikers in the conference this season.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

