Live Thursday – FCIAC Field Hockey: Brien McMahon @ Stamford

The Brien McMahon Senators travel to Boyle Stadium to take on the Stamford Black Knights in FCIAC Field Hockey on October 5 at 4 pm.

The HAN Network will be broadcasting live at Stamford High School at 4 p.m. (live pregame coverage begins at 3:45). The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

In our FCIAC field hockey game of the week, we get to see the Brien McMahon Senators take on the Stamford Black Knights in a game where both teams look to get back to their winning ways.

The Senators come into the game with a record of 1-6-0-0 in the FCIAC and despite their record this a team that doesn’t give up and plays to the final whistle. In her second year as head coach, Dani Brown is looking to bring a winning attitude into the field hockey program at Brien McMahon. With the leadership of the four senior captains, Sophia Valiante who plays forward, Kristen Carrano and Maddie Froelich who play in the midfield, and Angelika Kyrkos as the goalie, coach Brown looks to them to give this team a spark this season.

The Black Knights currently sit with a record of 2-6-0-0 in the FCIAC and look to get a bounce back win at home. First year coach, Randi Fodiman realizes he has a young team and knows the final score doesn’t reflect how hard the team plays each game. The Black Knights are led by Sydney Leeds who enters her fourth year and will provide a boost not only on the field but off the field as well.

John Kovach and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

