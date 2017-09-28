On demand – FCIAC Girls Volleyball: Brien McMahon @ Stamford

THIS GAME IS AVAILABLE FOR REPLAY ON Hersamsecure.com/On-Demand.

The HAN Network broadcast from Stamford High School as the Black Knights host the Brien McMahon Senators in FCIAC girls volleyball on Thursday, Sept. 28. The HAN Network’s live pregame show will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by live volleyball at 4:00 p.m. You can watch the HAN Network’s live pregame show and the game live at han.network, on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). After the game, It can be viewed on demand at han.network.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will get you ready for the game during the pregame show at 3:30.

It’s a rematch of the 2016 FCIAC final as the Brien McMahon Senators led by Taylor Morton will travel to Stamford High School to take on the Black Knights who are led by Andrea O’Connor. Last season, The Stamford Black Knights took down the McMahon Senators in the fifth and final set to capture their first conference title. This season, the Brien McMahon Senators have gotten off to a red hot start (3-1 FCIAC, 7-1 Overall) while the Black Knights (2-2 FCIAC, 4-3 Overall) look to get back to their winning ways as we reach the halfway point in the season. Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

