On Demand: FCIAC Girls Volleyball Semi Final: Danbury vs. St. Joseph

Our free live broadcast has ended. This game can now be watched on-demand here.

The HAN Network will broadcast live from Fairfield Ludlowe High School for the FCIAC girls volleyball semifinal when the St. Joseph Cadets take on the Danbury Hatters on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 5 p.m.

Watch the game, on demand, below:

The game will be followed by the second semifinal between the Greenwich Cardinals and the Ridgefield Tigers, also live on HAN.Network

When these two teams met during the regular season it was the Cadets who came away victorious with a 3-1 victory over the Hatters.

The St. Joseph Cadets enter the playoffs as the number-one seed as they finished the season undefeated in the FCIAC. In the quarterfinals, St. Joseph’s defeated New Canaan in three straight sets to advance to the FCIAC semifinals.The Cadets are led by senior captain and outside hitter Bridget Fatse, who has been one of the most dominant players in the conference. Head coach Jeff Babineau has a confident group that looks to get its first conference title in school history.

The Danbury Hatters have been one of the biggest surprises this season in girls volleyball as they finished the season with a 15-5 record and earn the fifth seed. In the quarterfinals, Danbury defeated Trumbull 3-1 to move onto semifinals. The Hatters will rely on senior captain Megan Mercer, who has proven why she is an all-conference player. Head coach John MacMillan looks to coach his team into the final as they try and capture their first FCIAC championship.

Frank Granito and John Kovach will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the game’s scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.