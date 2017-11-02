On Demand – FCIAC Girls Volleyball Semi Final: Ridgefield vs. Greenwich

Our free live broadcast has ended. This game can now be watched on-demand here.

The HAN Network will broadcast live from Fairfield Ludlowe High School for the FCIAC girls volleyball semifinal when the Ridgefield Tigers take on the Greenwich Cardinals on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Watch the game, on demand, below:

The winner of this game will face the winner of the first semifinal game between St. Joseph’s and Danbury which starts at 5:00 p.m. and can be seen on the HAN Network.

When these two teams met during the regular season, the Cardinals defeated the Tigers in three straight games.

The Greenwich Cardinals entered the tournament as the number-two seed after finishing the regular season with a 16-4 record. In the quarterfinals, Greenwich defeated the defending champions Stamford Black Knights in three straight sets to advance to the semifinal. The Cardinals were unable to play home games at Greenwich High School while renovations being done in the gymnasium. The Cardinals will rely on senior captain and outside hitter Maggy Egan, one of their many weapons this season, as they look to bring home the conference title for the first time since 2013.

The Ridgefield Tigers finished the season with a 15-2 record and entered the tournament as the third seed. The Tigers make it back to the FCIAC semifinal for the second year in a row after defeating the Staples Wreckers 3-2 in a thrilling quarterfinal match. If the Tigers want to make it to the title game, senior captain Caroline Curnal, one of the best players in program history, will need to lead this strong Tiger squad to victory.

Frank Granito and John Kovach will be on the call.

