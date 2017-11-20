Live Thursday – Turkey Bowl XXIV: New Canaan vs. Darien

The undefeated Darien Blue Wave take on their longtime rival the New Canaan Rams in the annual Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving morning at Boyle Stadium in Stamford.
The game will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. Thursday on HAN.network, as well on Frontier Communications channels 600/1600.
In one of the oldest rivalries in Connecticut, Darien and New Canaan have been playing each other in football since the 1920s. Last year we were all treated to a Turkey Bowl classic as the Blue Wave escaped with a 37-34 overtime victory over the Rams that had everyone on the edge of their seats to the very last play of the game.
Before this year’s big game begins, watch FCIAC Turkey Bowl Tailgate, HAN Network’s pregame show, at 8:45 a.m., featuring interviews and other features with Frank Granito, John Kovach, Kevin Coleman, and Kate Czaplinski and the rest of the HAN crew.
A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED BEFORE GAME TIME THURSDAY. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER.
New Canaan has a 51-37 lead in the rivalry, which began back in 1928. There have been two ties. In 1994, the game was moved to Thanksgiving Day and renamed the “Turkey Bowl;” the Rams have a 13-10-1 record in the holiday game, although Darien has won the last five, starting in 2012.
The Blue Wave comes into this game riding a 34-game winning streak. Senior captain Brian Minicus has been so dominant on both sides of the ball this year, with six interceptions at strong safety and shows three touchdowns as a wide receiver. Senior running back Mitchell Pryor has rushed for 493 yards, finding the end zone six times. In his last eight games, Darien quarterback Jack Joyce is 124 for 221 for 1,730 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The Rams enter the Turkey Bowl with two losses on the season for the first time in quite some time. At 7-2, New Canaan needs to win in order to qualify for the Class L tournament. If they lose, it will be the first time since 2004 that they don’t qualify for the states and would end their streak of four straight championships.
New Canaan has won four straight games this year since losing to Greenwich, 36-21, on Oct. 14, and has outscored its last four opponents 152-32.
The Rams are led offensively by sophomore QB Drew Pyne, who has 1,825 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes with eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 212 yards and five more TDs.
Pyne’s top target is junior Quintin O’Connell, who leads the Rams in receptions (44), receiving yards (651) and touchdowns (13). Senior running back Owen Shin has also had a big year with 1,115 all-purpose yards, including 764 yards rushing.
Defensively, New Canaan features junior defensive end Garrett Braden, who leads the team with nine sacks and 10 tackles for a loss, and senior linebackers Grant Morse, who has a team-best 85 tackles, and Charlie Hane, who has 70 tackles.
Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.
How To Watch
HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:
Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.
Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.
Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.
On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.
On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.
On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.
Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.