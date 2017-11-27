Live Tuesday – Class LL Football: Fairfield Prep @ Greenwich

HAN Live Slider Connecticut Sports Talk, November 27 Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors. On the Monday, November 27,...

HAN Live Slider FCIAC Tailgate: Turkey Bowl preview Before Darien-New Canaan meet at Boyle Stadium on Thanksgiving, HAN is getting you ready for the big matchup on a special edition of FCIAC Tailgate Airing live Wednesday, Nov....