Live Tuesday – Class LL Football: Fairfield Prep @ Greenwich

The Greenwich Cardinals host Fairfield Prep in the first round of the Class LL football tournament live on the HAN Network on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m..
You can watch the HAN Network’s live pregame show at 6:00 p.m. and the game live at han.network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
The high flying Cardinals enter the state tournament as FCIAC regular-season champions after posting a 10-0 record, which also earned the top ranking in Class LL. The Cardinals are coming off an impressive 31-14 victory over rival Staples on Thanksgiving morning.
In his third season as head coach, John Marinelli has brought the football program back to the top at Greenwich High School. The Cardinals are led by junior quarterback, Gavin Muir who has had a breakout season in his first year as the starter. Muir has thrown for 2,158 yards and 27 touchdowns this season and has been protected by a tremendous offensive line. Senior wide receiver Jael Negron has caught 10 of those touchdowns.
Fairfield Prep comes into the tournament as the eighth seed after finishing their season with a 8-2 overall record. The Jesuits defeated West Haven 21-14 in a must-win game on Thanksgiving, punching their ticket to the Class LL tournament.
This season, the Jesuits have rushed for 222.6 yards per game, and thrown for 83.7 yards per game. Senior quarterback Will Lucas has been dominant this year as he has passed for 537 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior Finn Duran has had a breakout season as he has 16 catches for 305 yards, five touchdowns and 187 yards on kick returns.
The Jesuits are led by head coach Keith Hellstern and in his third season in charge.
Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.
