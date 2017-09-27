On Demand: FCIAC Boys Soccer: Danbury @ Brien McMahon

THIS GAME IS AVAILABLE FOR REPLAY ON Hersamsecure.com/On-Demand.

The HAN Network will be broadcasting live at Brien McMahon High School for FCIAC boys soccer on Wednesday, September 27th at 6:30 pm. The Danbury Hatters travel to Jack Casagrande Field to take on the Brien McMahon Senators. You can watch the game live at 6:30 p.m. (live pregame coverage begins at 6:20 p.m.). The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

Watch the game on demand below:

The 2017 boys soccer season has gotten off to a thrilling start already as we reach the halfway point of the season. So far, we have not only seen very talented players but we have seen a display of strong teams in the FCIAC that will make it very difficult for each team to reach the postseason. The Brien McMahon Senators look to have a strong second half of the season and make a push for a playoff spot as they host the Danbury Hatters who come into this season with a little more motivation after being knocked out by the Trumbull Eagles in the FCIAC semi finals last year. When these two teams met last season, it was the Hatters who came away with an impressive 4-1 victory over the Senators. There will be lots of talent on the pitch tonight as these two teams will face off in what is expected to be an exciting match. Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

