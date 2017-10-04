Live Wednesday – FCIAC Girls Soccer: Wilton @ Ridgefield

The classic Ridgefield and Wilton rivalry is renewed Wednesday, Oct. 4, when the Warriors travel to Tiger Hollow for an FCIAC girls soccer match.

The HAN Network will be broadcasting live at Ridgefield High School at 4 p.m. (live pregame coverage begins at 3:45). The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED 10 MINUTES BEFORE GAME TIME.

The Tigers are coming off back-to-back seasons that have been been the best in program history, winning two FCIAC titles and twice reaching the Class LL state final, falling each time to Glastonbury.

Coming into this season, Ridgefield lost an enormous amount of talented starters to graduation and now count on new faces. So far the Tigers remain one of the top teams in the conference, sitting in second place in the East Division with a 7-0-2 record and 23 points, led by senior defender Kathryn Barlow.

Wilton High is a historic soccer program looking to get back to the top of the conference. It starts with a new group of young players contributing in a big way.

Last season, the Warriors finished second in the FCIAC East with a 11-4-1 record and 34 points, then made it all the way to the Class LL semifinals in their first year with head coach Renato Topali. So far this season, the Warriors are 4-4-0 in the East with 12 points, led by senior forward Paisley Eagan.

Kevin Coleman and Ridgefield Press Sports Editor Tim Murphy will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.