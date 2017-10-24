Live Wednesday – FCIAC Girls Volleyball: Staples @ New Canaan

Two volleyball teams with playoff hopes square off when the Staples Wreckers visit New Canaan High School to take on the Rams in an FCIAC girls volleyball game that you can see live on the HAN Network Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

New Canaan comes into this game in the 8th and final spot in the FCIAC playoffs, with a record of 8-6 in the conference and 11-7 overall. Defending champion Stamford sits just one game behind the Rams with a record of 7-7, plus the Black Knights hold the tiebreaker over New Canaan, making this a game New Canaan needs to punch a ticket into the playoffs.

The Wreckers enter this game with a record of 9-5 in the FCIAC and 11-6 overall. The Wreckers currently sit in a three-way tie for the fifth seed with Trumbull and Westhill, and with a victory over the Rams could clinch a spot in the FCIAC tournament.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the game’s scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app. Download it here.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) Amazon’s Firestick or Google’s Chromecast.

On demand: After the the live broadcast ends, the game is then available on demand to HAN Network subscribers. Due to processing time, It may take up to three hours after the conclusion of the game until the game is ready for viewing.

