Watch On Demand: FCIAC Girls Volleyball Quarterfinals: Staples @ Ridgefield

The HAN Network will broadcast live from Ridgefield High School as the third-seeded Ridgefield Tigers host the sixth-seeded Staples Wreckers in FCIAC Girls Volleyball Quarterfinals Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m.

When these two teams met during the regular season, it took all five sets as Ridgefield escaped with a 3-2 victory over Staples in a thrilling match.

The Staples Wreckers enter the playoffs with a record of 10-6 in the FCIAC and 12-7 overall. They finished the regular season with an impressive 3-1 win over New Canaan to help them secure a spot in the conference tournament. The Wreckers will rely on the senior leadership of Vanessa Eng, the libero who has displayed excellent defense, as well as Amanda Troelstra and Isabella Jagenberg, who have been lethal in front of the net.

The Ridgefield Tigers locked up the third seed in the tournament after a strong finish to the year, including a victory over Warde in straight sets on the final day of the regular season. Last season the Tigers fell short in the FCIAC semifinals and Class LL final to conference and state champion Stamford. This season the Tigers have been led by senior captain Caroline Curnal who is on a mission to bring the Ridgefield its first FCIAC girls volleyball title.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

