"Daesy," the Sunny Daes Ice Cream fiberglass cow, which was reported stolen on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, was found at Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Monday afternoon, Nov. 2. — Joshua Fisher photo

Missing Fairfield cow found at local high school

Fairfield Police locate stolen Sunny Daes statue outside high school

 

If only the cow could talk.

Daesy, a fiberglass cow,  stolen from her pasture in front of Sunny Daes Ice Cream at 808 Post Road in Fairfield over the weekend, was found Monday afternoon near Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

Police report the cow, which stands 4 feet by 5 feet, about 400 pounds was stolen some time between 11:45 Friday night and 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Fairfield Police responded the back of the school, near where Daesy was located. Police loaded the cow into a truck, to bring her back home.

Police and the store’s owner told reporters they believe the cow was taken as a Halloween prank. In 2005 Daesy was taken and found near the railroad tracks.

The cow is reportedly valued at $1,500.

HAN Network Audience Engagement Director Josh Fisher shot video at the scene. The HAN broadcasting team happened to be on location at Ludlowe when the cow was located, in preparation for the FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals. At 5 p.m. Greenwich takes on Darien. At 7 p.m., Ludlowe will face Danbury. The soccer semifinals are a pay-per-view event. Get more information at Championships.HAN.Network.

Here is the complete video from the scene:

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division replaces HANRadio.com with a new focus on live video streams of high school athletics along with the Network’s news and lifestyle programming.

To advertise on the HAN Network broadcasts, click here for package options.

Tags
Categories
HAN Live SliderHAN Network

by Joshua Fisher - Oct 30, 2015

by Kate Czaplinski - Nov 2, 2015
  • David Golden

    400 pounds is not exactly “lightweight.” It sounds like the perps are experienced with lifting weights. Which group of high school kids fits that profile? I’m sure the authorities could cross-check the pickup trucks parked at the school against the team rosters and narrow it down.

RELATED