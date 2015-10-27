The Drive with Denise DiGrigoli is an hour of motivation, intelligent talk and a little humor. It is a show that seeks to share ideas, people and things that move us forward. It airs live on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. or you can watch it on demand later.

This week Denise talks with Suzanne Sheridan, a Westport-based singer-songwriter, photographer and business owner.

Suzanne shares how her letting go to follow her true passions leads to a life on purpose.

Her band will be the headliners at an upcoming concert in December to benefit the K.E.Y.S. (Kids Empowered by Your Support) organization. The program provides individual and group musical instrument lessons to Bridgeport schoolchildren. The concert, “Let The River Run” will mark the first collaboration between Suzanne, and Rob Silvan and The Talmadge Hill Choir.

