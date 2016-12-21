Silver Hill Hospital: Locking up medications this season

This holiday season, when having a house full of people, it can be hectic keeping track of where everyone is at all times. Dr. Eric Collins, Physician-in-Chief at Silver Hill Hospital talks about addiction and the importance of securing medications in the home. Watch below:

Dr. Collins also discussing addressing addiction with family members and getting help.

This interview aired live Wednesday Dec. 21, during Coffee Break, a weekday news show on HAN.

Founded in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital is a not-for-profit psychiatric hospital in New Canaan. Silver Hill treats more than 3,000 patients each year, providing treatment for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, eating and bipolar disorders, depression, and schizophrenia. Silver Hill Hospital is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry. Find out more at SilverHillHospital.org.

