On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Dr. Philip Corvo, Chairman of Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital joins Denise. Watch the show below:

Dr. Corvo attended UConn Medical School on a full academic scholarship. He is double board certified in Surgery as well as Trauma Critical Care and is nationally recognized award winning speaker, instructor and author.

Denise first met Dr. Corvo during a presentation he did Fairfield Ludlowe High School on “Avoiding Risky Behaviors — providing insights helpful for children and adults.

He was the first surgeon in New England to perform a single-incision robotic cholecystectomy (removal of the gallbladder through only the belly-button), has the largest single-surgeon series of robotic cholecystectomies in the world literature, and developed a laser sighting and positioning device for robotic surgery.

Denise also offers her Mindful Minute of motivation and advice for the holidays.

