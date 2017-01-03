The Drive: Connecticut Chef finds success on Food Network

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Denise DiGrigoli welcomes Angela Baldanza, owner Baldanza Café in New Canaan, who recently cooked her way to victory on Food Network’s Cooks vs Cons. The culinary competition, hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian on Food Network, sees talented home-cooks go up against kitchen professionals. She discusses her experience and shares a recipe. Watch the show live at 12:30 or on-demand below:

Before getting into hospitality, Baldanza was in the fashion industry, with a career spanning 25 years. Her mantra is “food is the new fashion”, as she believes there is an affinity between the two.

Denise also offers her Mindful Minute of motivation and advice for the holidays.

