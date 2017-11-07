The Drive: Pajama Program volunteers join Denise

On Tuesday, Nov. 7 Denise welcomes Connecticut volunteers with the Pajama Program, an organization that believes a good night for children, leads to a good day and a better life.

The Pajama Program offers gifts of pajamas and books to children in need, to bring a caring bedtime ritual into their lives. According to PajamaProgram.org, changing out of their clothes and into warm, cozy pajamas lets children shed the stresses of their day, trading them for feelings of warmth and hope. With enchanting stories, their imaginations are opened, helping them to dream again.

Denise talks more to members of the local chapter of Pajama Program about their work and the passion behind it.

Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise airs live on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 12:30 p.m., offering motivational and inspirational talk, with some humor.