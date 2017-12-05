The Drive with Denise: Entrepreneur creates an eco-friendly alternative to gift wrap

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, The Drive with Denise finds a better way to wrap your gifts this season.

Linda Longobardi is the founder of ReGift the Wrap, an eco-friendly fabric gift wrap company. While watching her nieces’ young children wrap gifts and give her to unwrap, one evening, Linda found herself thinking about how fun, yet wasteful traditional wrapping paper was. As an environmentalist and holistic health and healing enthusiast, Linda knew that there had to be a better, more eco-friendly way to wrap gifts.

Hear about her journey on this week’s Drive at 12:30 p.m. Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive airs the first and third Tuesdays of the month on the HAN Network.