The FCIAC wraps up its winter season with semifinals and championships in boys basketball and hockey live on the HAN Network this week. The boys basketball final four teams get our live sports coverage started on Tuesday and the boys hockey championship wraps up the winter season on Saturday afternoon.

We also continue our partnership series with Silver Hill Hospital about eating disorders, which you can watch every Monday morning on Coffee Break with Kate Czaplinski.

You can watch 25 FCIAC winter postseason events streaming live and on-demand on HAN Network between Feb. 2 and March 4. Most of those events will also be on Frontier’s Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 1600-HD). You can check out the entire postseason schedule here.

Here are all the live sports, news and studio programs you can watch on HAN Network the week of Monday, Feb. 27, 2017:

Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, HAN Arts & Leisure, The Drive, and Yankee Fisherman.

Live Connecticut Sports

FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals: The FCIAC boys basketball postseason tournament is down to its final four teams. Watch No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 7 Danbury at 6 p.m. and No. 1 Trumbull vs. No. 5 Wilton at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. You’ll find links to watch every boys basketball tournament game here.

FCIAC Boys Hockey Semifinals: The FCIAC boys hockey postseason tournament is also down to its final four teams. Watch No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 4 Stamford-Westhill at 6 p.m. and No. 2 New Canaan vs. No. 6 Greenwich at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. You’ll find links to watch every boys hockey tournament game here.

FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship: The winners of Tuesday’s boys basketball games meet for the 2017 FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. You’ll find links to watch every boys basketball tournament game here.

FCIAC Boys Hockey Championship: The winners of Wednesday’s boys hockey games meet for the 2017 FCIAC Boys Hockey Championship on Saturday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. You’ll find links to watch every boys hockey tournament game here.

HAN On Demand: This past week, the FCIAC crowned champions in girls basketball and girls hockey while the league also kicked off the boys hockey and boys basketball playoffs. You can watch those events and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links:

• Darien at Greenwich boys ice hockey

• FCIAC Girls Basketball semifinals: Ridgefield vs. Stamford

• FCIAC Girls Basketball semifinal: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Warde

• FCIAC Girls Hockey semifinal: Darien vs. Fairfield

• FCIAC Girls Hockey semifinal: Greenwich vs. New Canaan

• FCIAC Girls Basketball Championship: Trumbull vs. Stamford

• FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship: Darien vs. Greenwich

• FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey playdown: Fairfield vs. Greenwich

• FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey playdown: St. Joseph vs. Stamford

• FCIAC Boys Basketball quarterfinal: Ridgefield vs. Fairfield Warde

• FCIAC Boys Basketball quarterfinal: Darien vs. Danbury

• FCIAC Boys Basketball quarterfinal: Trinity Catholic vs. Wilton

• FCIAC Boys Basketball quarterfinal: Trumbull vs. Brien McMahon

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Coffee Break: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Monday-Thursday, 2 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. Monday, 12:30 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Off this week.

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

