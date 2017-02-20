Twelve of the 13 games we have on our schedule this week are FCIAC playoff games in boys and girls basketball and hockey. By the end of the weekend, we’ll have crowned the new FCIAC girls basketball and FCIAC girls hockey champions — and we’ll know the final four teams in the FCIAC boys basketball and boys hockey playoffs.

We’ll also continue our partnership series with Silver Hill Hospital about eating disorders, which you can watch every Monday morning on Coffee Break with Kate Czaplinski.

You can watch 25 FCIAC winter postseason events streaming live and on-demand on HAN Network between Feb. 2 and March 4. Most of those events will also be on Frontier’s Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 1600-HD). You can check out the entire postseason schedule here.

Here are all the live sports, news and studio programs you can watch on HAN Network the week of Monday, Feb. 20, 2017:

Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, HAN Arts & Leisure, The Drive, CT Pulse and Yankee Fisherman.

Live Connecticut Sports



Note: Team records below are as of Sunday:

Boys Hockey: Darien at Greenwich on Monday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. Both of these teams need a win to ensure they make the six-team FCIAC boys hockey playoffs. On Monday morning, Darien was in fifth place and Greenwich was tied for sixth place with Stamford-Westhill (who the Cardinals play in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday). This is Darien’s final regular season game. We’ll start our coverage with a special Nutmeg Sports pregame show at 3:30 p.m. live from Dorothy Hamil Skating Rink.

2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Semifinals: Watch No. 1 Trumbull vs. No. 5 Fairfield Warde and No. 2 Ridgefield vs. No. 3 Stamford in the semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Click here to watch any of the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament games.

2017 FCIAC Girls Hockey Semifinals: Watch No. 1 Darien vs. No. 4 New Canaan and No. 2 Greenwich vs. No. 3 Fairfield in the semifinals, beginnig at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. We’ll post a link to the girls hockey tournament page once the game times are set.

2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Championship: Watch the girls basketball final live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Click here to watch any of the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament games.

2017 FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament: Watch all four boys basketball quarterfinals live on HAN Network on Saturday. The first game is at noon; matchups will be announced later this week as the boys wrap up the regular season.

2017 FCIAC Girls Hockey Championship: Watch the girls hockey final live at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

2017 FCIAC Boys Hockey Tournament: Watch both boys hockey playdown games live on HAN Network on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.; matchups will be announced later this week as the boys wrap up the regular season.

HAN On Demand: This past week, FCIAC girls basketball kicked off the basketball postseason with four quarterfinal games on Saturday after a week of live hockey and basketball. You can watch those events and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links:

• St. Joseph at Greenwich boys hockey

• Trinity Catholic at Trumbull boys basketball

• Simsbury at Greenwich girls hockey

• FCIAC Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Coffee Break: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Monday-Thursday, 2 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. Monday, 12:30 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

