The FCIAC’s winter postseason gets underway this week with hours of live, wall-to-wall coverage of the indoor track and field and cheerleading championship meets on HAN Network. We’ll also cover our first live-video game at Greenwich’s Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink on Tuesday after a special Nutmeg Sports. We’ll wrap up the week with rivals Darien and New Canaan at the Ice House.

📱 Download the HAN Network app

📱 Follow HAN Network on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Snapchat

You can watch 25 FCIAC winter postseason events streaming live on HAN Network over the next five weeks. Most of those events will also be on Frontier’s Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 1600-HD) starting with Tuesday’s FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and Saturday’s Cheerleading Championships. You can check out the entire postseason schedule here.

🖥 Vote for the HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week (new nominees announced each Monday)

Here are all the live sports, news and studio programs you can watch on HAN Network the week of Monday, Jan. 30, 2017:

Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, HAN Arts & Leisure, The Drive, CT Pulse and Yankee Fisherman.

Live Connecticut Sports



Team records as of Sunday:

Boys Hockey: Stamford-Westhill vs. Greenwich at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. Coverage starts with a special Nutmeg Sports live from Greenwich at 3 p.m. leading up to the game. The Stamford co-op’s FCIAC season is off to a 3-1 start, which puts them atop the FCIAC West Division. Greenwich (2-2 FCIAC) is just two points behind in the standings. There is still more than three weeks before the boys ice hockey playoffs start and both Stamford and Greenwich have their eyes on one of the six spots in FCIACs.

2017 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships: Watch every race and get live field results starting at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. More than a thousand Fairfield County student-athletes descend upon the Hillhouse Field House in New Haven for the Indoor Track & Field Championships. We’ll attempt to bring you as much live action as we can from the track and the field events.

Girls Basketball: Bridgeport Central vs. Wilton at Zeoli Field House on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5:20 p.m. Wilton sits in the eighth and final spot for the girls basketball tournament, which begins Saturday, Feb. 18. The Hilltoppers have struggled this season but look to play spoiler on Friday in Wilton.

2017 FCIAC Cheerleading Championships: Watch live coverage of every cheerleading team starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. After a half year of cheering on their schools’ teams, the cheerleaders get their chance to compete. Watch every routine live on Saturday morning.

Boys Hockey: New Canaan vs. Darien at Darien Ice House on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m. The week of live sports ends with a must-see rivalry game on ice. After a slow start in Division I play, Darien (5-6, 4-1 in FCIAC) has been carving up its FCIAC competition. New Canaan (9-2, 4-0), ranked third in the state, is looking to cement its spot atop the league with Ridgefield. But you can always throw out the records when the Rams and Blue Wave meet.

HAN On Demand: This past week featured girls basketball and wrestling (the Ridgefield-New Canaan boys hockey game was postponed). You can watch those games and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links:

• Greenwich vs. Stamford girls basketball

• Fairfield Warde vs. Danbury wrestling

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Coffee Break: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Monday-Thursday, 2 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. Monday, 12:30 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start, the live streams of our studio shows usually begin two to five minutes before the show is scheduled to begin. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.