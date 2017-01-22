Two of the top boys hockey teams in Connecticut kick off an abbreviated week of live FCIAC sports and more on the HAN Network before we begin five straight weeks of FCIAC postseason and championship coverage.

We are scheduled to bring you 25 FCIAC winter postseason events streaming live on HAN Network and Frontier’s Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 1600-HD) starting with next week’s FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and Cheerleading Championships. You can check out the entire postseason schedule here. And don’t forget to vote for the HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week (we’ll announce the nominees on Monday).

But before we start that wild February in the FCIAC, we have to get through January. Here are all the live sports, news and studio programs you can watch on HAN Network the week of Monday, Jan. 13, 2017:

Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, HAN Arts & Leisure, The Drive, and CT Pulse this week. Yankee Fisherman returns live next week.

Live Connecticut Sports: Wrestling makes its 2017 debut on HAN this week. But before that we have top-notch boys hockey and girls basketball to cover. The team records below are as of Saturday morning:

Boys Hockey: No. 1 Ridgefield takes on No. 3 New Canaan at the Darien Ice House on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The first time they met (in a non-conference game), Ridgefield held on for a win at home. This time, the Tigers (9-1, 4-0 in FCIAC) travel to the Rams’ ice to take on New Canaan (8-2, 3-0), for a potential preview of the FCIAC Championship, which you can watch live on HAN on Saturday, March 4. Our coverage from the Ice House begins at 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

Girls Basketball: Stamford hosts Greenwich in a key girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Both the Black Knights (8-4, 6-2 in FCIAC) and Cardinals (8-3, 6-2) are in a three-way tie with Norwalk for fourth place in the FCIAC, which puts them not far from one of the top two seeds in the postseason tournament, which means you get to host two of the quarterfinal games (watch all four live on HAN on Saturday, Feb. 18). The defending state and conference champion Black Knights have had a target on their backs all season — but are always tough at home. Our coverage from Stamford High School begins at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wrestling: Defending champion Danbury hosts Fairfield Warde in wrestling on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. Both teams come in undefeated in the FCIAC but the Mustangs (4-1, 2-0 FCIAC) will have a tough task in the Hatters (6-0, 4-0) home gym. This is the first wrestling meet of the season on HAN Network. We’ll have two days of live coverage from the wrestle-backs on Friday, Feb. 10, to the championships on Saturday, Feb. 11. Our coverage of the Mustangs and Hatters starts at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Off-air: The HAN Network crew will be off the air from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 29, resting up for those 25 playoff games and meets and another dozen regular season contests we’ll cover over the next six weeks.

HAN On Demand: This past week featured boys and girls basketball and hockey. You can watch those games and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links:

• New Canaan vs. Darien girls hockey

• Trumbull vs. Fairfield Ludlowe girls basketball

• New Canaan vs. Greenwich boys hockey

• Wilton vs. Fairfield Warde boys basketball

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Coffee Break: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Monday-Thursday, 2 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. Monday, 12:30 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

