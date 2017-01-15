Wilton and Fairfield Warde are the last unbeaten boys basketball teams in the FCIAC (as of this writing on Sunday, Jan. 15); by Thursday night there can only be one undefeated left in the FCIAC. The Warriors and Mustangs cap off another great week of live Connecticut sports and more on the HAN Network.

Over the next seven weeks, we have 40 sporting contests on the HAN Network broadcast schedule, which was unveiled on Sunday. That includes 25 postseason events — starting with live, wall-to-wall coverage of the 2017 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships from New Haven on Thursday, Feb. 2.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, here’s what you can watch on HAN Network the week of Monday, Jan. 15, 2016:

📱 Download the HAN Network app

📱 Follow HAN Network on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Snapchat



Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, HAN Arts & Leisure, The Drive, CT Pulse, and Yankee Fisherman.

Live Connecticut Sports: This week we’ll be working toward that Wilton-Warde showdown with live girls and boys basketball and ice hockey. The team records below are as of Saturday morning:

Girls Hockey: Rivals New Canaan and Darien meet at the Darien Ice House on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6:40 p.m. With just the top four teams in the league making the FCIAC playoffs, there’s more than just the rivalry riding on this game. The Rams (2-2-1, 2-0-1 in FCIAC) fought back to tie Greenwich live on HAN last week and are in third place behind Fairfield and Greenwich. Darien (4-3, 2-1) is in fourth place ahead of 1-2 Ridgefield. You’ll be able to watch both rounds of the FCIAC girls ice hockey playoffs on HAN, starting Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Girls Basketball: Undefeated Trumbull hosts Fairfield Warde on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. The Eagles (10-0, 7-0 in FCIAC) lead the league while last year’s girls basketball runner-up Mustangs (5-5, 3-3) sit on the FCIAC playoff bubble coming into the week. You’ll be able to watch all three rounds of the FCIAC girls basketball playoffs on HAN, starting Saturday, Feb. 18.

Boys Hockey: State-ranked No. 2 New Canaan hosts Greenwich on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. The Rams’ (6-1, 1-0 in FCIAC) only loss was to No. 1 Ridgefield (who we’ll see face New Canaan on Monday, Jan. 23). The defending FCIAC-champion Cardinals (3-4, 1-1) could set them up as another top-FCIAC contender with a win over the Rams on Wednesday. You’ll be able to watch all three rounds of the FCIAC boys ice hockey playoffs on HAN, starting Saturday, Feb. 25.

Boys Basketball: Wilton hosts Fairfield Warde on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. If Wilton can get by St. Joseph and if Warde can get by Westhill, both teams will come into Thursday’s game undefeated and tied for the top spot in the FCIAC. The Mustangs (8-0, 4-0 in FCIAC) and Warriors (7-0, 4-0) are the last two undefeated teams in the FCIAC. You’ll be able to watch all three rounds of the FCIAC boys basketball playoffs on HAN, starting Saturday, Feb. 25.

HAN On Demand: This past week featured more basketball and a girls hockey thriller. You can watch those games and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links to Ridgefield at Danbury boys basketball, Greenwich at New Canaan girls ice hockey and Danbury at Westhill boys basketball.

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Coffee Break: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Monday-Thursday, 2 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. Monday, 12:30 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start, the live streams of our studio shows usually begin two to five minutes before the show is scheduled to begin. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.