Watch: The Drive talks restoring fine art with local expert

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Denise DiGrigoli welcomes welcomes a master conservator and interior artisan — who happens to be her husband.

Troy J. Amuso is owner and principal at Troy Joseph Interiors and Troy Fine Art Services, Inc. Troy restores and remedies distressed fine art oil paintings to the original form. He is speaking at the Pequot Library’s 20th annual art show and sits down with Denise this week to discuss his passion, work and starting his own business.

Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise airs live on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 12:30 p.m., offering motivational and inspirational talk, with some humor.