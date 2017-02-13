Valentine’s Day gift ideas from the HAN Network

Sponsored Content:
Chocolate Works of Darien
Create your own custom chocolate gift at Chocolate Works of Darien at 25 Old Kings Highway North.
When you enter the store you’ll feel like you entered a chocolate factory, with the location’s expert chocolatiers on hand and an ‘I Love Lucy’ conveyor belt for workshops and parties. Great gift ideas include long-stemmed strawberries dipped in chocolate, personalized and decorated and even alcohol and wine bottles dipped in chocolate with your choice of decoration. Or fill your own heart-shaped box with homemade chocolates including truffles, sea salt caramels and more.
Visit darien.chocolateworks.com for more great gift ideas.
Adam Broderick Salons
At Adam Broderick Salons in Ridgefield and Southbury you can let their passion for quality salon and spa services show your Valentine just how passionate you are about him or her.
Top salon and spa offerings at both Adam Broderick locations are the perfect gift of pampering.
Check out their special gift card deals for Valentine’s Day, and, take advantage of complimentary gift wrapping.
With locations at 89 Danbury Road in Ridgefield and 730 Main Street South in Southbury — Find out more at AdamBroderick.com.
Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe
It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without a box of homemade chocolates from Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe.
Hand made milk and dark chocolate bon bons, pralines and melt in your mouth truffles are just some of the most popular treats at the main street landmark.
And don’t forget the fresh dipped chocolate strawberries Available while they last on Saturday, February 11th and Tuesday, February 14th.
Visit Deborah Ann’s in Ridgefield at 381 Main Street and visit DeborahAnns.com.