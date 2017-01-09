Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 1 Winter

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated eight male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 1 of the 2016-2017 winter sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/Orthocare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.

The week 1 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, January 16th at 11 am on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Conor Harkins, Greenwich boys basketball

Harkins collected a game-high 25 points to lead the Cardinals to a 72-68 victory over the Brien McMahon Senators Friday in Norwalk. Harkins also finished off the game by going 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 1:45.

Justin Seideman, Staples boys basketball

Seideman led the scoring as the Wreckers knocked off FCIAC contender Danbury, 58-44, on Tuesday in Westport. A senior tri-captain, Seideman had a game-best 23 points, including a 9-for-12 effort from the free throw line. Seideman also collected 30 points in Staples’ 89-73 loss to unbeaten Warde on Friday.

Anthony Beccaria, Fairfield boys ice hockey

Beccaria had a hat trick and one assist in the Fairfield co-op team’s 7-3 victory over North Branford in a rematch of last year’s CIAC Div. II final last Wednesday at the Northford Ice Pavilion. He scored in each period, and the Mustangs led 4-2 after the second en route to the four-goal win. Fairfield is 4-1 this winter.

Omar Telfer, St. Joseph boys basketball

Omar Telfer scored 20 points and had four steals for the Cadets in their 65-56 victory over Norwalk High. St Joseph outscored Norwalk 23-7 in the 4th quarter en route to their 3 victory of the season.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Jessica Ware, Greenwich girls ice hockey

Ware, a freshman, made 18 saves as the Greenwich Cardinals knocked off defending FCIAC and state champion Darien, 3-1, Tuesday at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink in Greenwich. It was the Cardinals’ first win over Darien since Feb. 12, 2012, and gave them a record of 3-1-2 to start the year.

Olivia Parisi, Fairfield Warde girls basketball

Olivia Parisi scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs when they defeated Staples High, 46-37. With the win Fairfield Warde picked up their 3rd victory on the season and their first in conference play.

Taylor Brown, Trumbull girls basketball

Brown scored 12 points and a key three-point basket as the Trumbull Eagles downed defending FCIAC and Class LL champion Stamford, 39-36, at home on Friday. Brown, who hit three three-pointers, nailed one with 54 seconds left to cut a six-point deficit to three. She then stole the inbounds pass, helping the Eagles pull within one point. Trumbull is a perfect 8-0 this winter.

Caitlyn Hocker, Wilton-Norwalk-McMahon girls hockey

Hocker scored a hat trick to lead the Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team to a 5-2 win over the combined Stamford/Westhill/Staples squad last Wednesday. Hocker, a freshman from Brien McMahon High School, leads the Warriors on the season with five goals.

Vote below by Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017:

HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 1: Winter 2017 Vote for the top male and female athletes in the FCIAC for Week 1 of the 2016 FCIAC winter sports season. Female Athlete of the Week Nominees Taylor Brown, Trumbull girls basketball Olivia Parisi, Fairfield Warde girls basketball Jessica Ware, Greenwich girls ice hockey Caitlyn Hocker, Wilton-Norwalk-McMahon girls hockey

Male Athlete of the Week Nominees Omar Telfer, St. Joseph boys basketball Anthony Beccaria, Fairfield boys ice hockey Conor Harkins, Greenwich boys basketball Justin Seideman, Staples boys basketball



Watch Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network this Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 PM, to find out who won.

If you don’t see the voting poll, click here.

HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week is brought to you by Danbury Orthopedics/Orthocare Express. Delivering exceptional care and real results has always been the mission of Danbury Orthopedics. Much has changed since it first opened in 1954: today Danbury Orthopedics has 12 orthopedic specialists and sub-specialists, its services are now available at six locations, and it has simplified its name from Danbury Orthopedic Associates to Danbury Orthopedics. Its unwavering commitment to excellence that remains unchanged.