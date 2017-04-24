Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 2 Spring

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 2 of the 2017 spring sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.

The Week 1 winners were Genevieve DeWinter of the Greenwich girls lacrosse team and Bill Black of the Wilton baseball team.

The week 2 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, May 1, at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Connor Langan, Greenwich baseball

Langan pitched six innings of three-hit ball, striking out eight Falcons and surrendering only 1 run in Greenwich’s 8-1 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe. The senior Langan also added a two RBI double from the plate.

Kevin Lindley, Darien boys lacrosse

Lindley racked up 6 points scoring five goals and tacking on an assist in the Blue Wave’s 18-4 rout of Fairfield Warde.

Isaac Keehn, Norwalk baseball

Norwalk’s Keehn fired a no-hitter at the Trinity Catholic Crusaders, walking two and striking out nine in a 7-0 shutout last Wednesday. The Bears improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the FCIAC.

Blake Newcomer, Westhill baseball

Newcomer threw a two-hit shutout as the Vikings defeated the Danbury Hatters, 2-0, on Wednesday in Stamford. Newcomer didn’t walk a single Hatter, struck out three, and allowed just two singles. Westhill improved 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the FCIAC.

Connor Looney, Ridgefield golf

Looney shot a three-under par 32 on the front nine at Silver Spring Country Club to lead Ridgefield past Fairfield Prep, 149-158. Looney birdied the first three holes and parred the next six to set a new program record for lowest score in a nine-hole match.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Dina DiBlasio, Norwalk softball

DiBlasio hit a home run, doubled, and drove in four runs for the Bears, as they defeated Trinity Catholic 15-11. DiBlasio also had a single and scored four runs.

Gabby Laccona, Westhill softball

Laccona belted two home runs in the seventh inning, including a walk-off grand slam, as the Vikings rallied to defeat Norwalk, 12-10, last Monday. Laccona had seven RBIs in the inning, and Westhill scored 10 runs in the final frame to get the win. The Vikings improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the FCIAC.

Emma Jaques, Darien girls lacrosse

Jaques poured in a game-high six goals in the Blue Wave’s 12-4 victory over Baypoint-Blueport on Saturday. Jaques, a junior, added an assist to finish with seven points, helping Darien improve to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the FCIAC.

Tori Cuscuna, Stamford softball

Cuscuna drove in three runs as Stamford topped New Canaan, 4-1, in a meeting of two of the FCIAC’s best teams. Cuscuna’s RBI single in the third inning gave the Black Knights a 1-0 lead, and she added a two-run double off the centerfield fence in the eighth inning.

Rebecca Wistreich, Wilton girls lacrosse

Senior Rebecca Wistreich tallied six points on four goals and two assists, plus four draw controls, in the Wilton’s 14-6 win over defending state runner up Fairfield Warde last Thursday.

Vote below by Sunday, April 30, 2017:

Watch Coffee Break and Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network on Monday, April 24, to find out who won and hear who the next week’s nominees are.

