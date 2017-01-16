Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 2 Winter

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated 10 male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 2 of the 2016-2017 winter sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.

The Week 1 winners were Fairfield Warde’s Olivia Parisi and the Fairfield Coop boys hockey team’s Anthony Beccaria

The week 2 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:45 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, January 16th at 11 am on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Nick Kronenberg, Wilton boys basketball

Sophomore guard Nick Kronenberg scored 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting, and hit 5-for-8 from 3-point range, in the Witon boys basketball team’s 77-41 win over Staples. The Warriors improved to 7-0 on the season and remained one of two undefeated teams in the FCIAC.

J.J. Pfohl, Trumbull High boys basketball

J.J. Phohl knocked down a baseline jumper at the buzzer to lift the Eagles to a 52-50 road win over Staples High. Pfohl scored all 19 of his points in the second half, shooting 7-of-8 from the floor. The Eagles are 8-1 this year and tied for the lead in the FCIAC’s West division.

Matteo van Wees, Ridgefield boys ice hockey

Van Wees scored four of Ridgefield’s five goals in the Tigers’ 5-1 win over Greenwich last Tuesday at the Winter Garden. His performance included one goal in the first period to open the scoring, and two in the third to put the game away. Van Wees also scored a goal in Ridgefield’s 5-1 victory over Glastonbury on Saturday.

Alex Preston, Darien boys basketball

Preston, a 6’7″ senior center scored 20 points in the Blue Wave’s 66-59 victory over Trinity Catholic and added 17 points in a 55-43 win over Brien McMahon. Darien has won 4 straight including handing Trumbull and Trinity Catholic their first losses of the season.

Quinn McMahon, New Canaan boys ice hockey

McMahon, a junior forward, netted his first career goal and hat trick last week in an 8-0 win for New Canaan over the Trinity Catholic Crusaders. The Rams also beat the #3 team in CT, Northwest Catholic, 5-3 Friday night to improve to 6-1 on the season.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Arianna Gerig, Staples girls basketball

Gerig, a freshman center for the Wreckers, scored 19 points, including six of her team’s eight points in overtime, to lead the Staples High girls basketball team to a 45-44 OT win over Wilton last Tuesday.

Claudia Tucci, Trumbull girls basketball

Tucci scored a game-high 20 points as Trumbull defeated Staples, 54-31, and improve its record to 10-0 this season. Two days earlier, Tucci had 15 points to lead the Eagles past McMahon, 55-22.

Kara Fahey, New Canaan girls ice hockey

Fahey, a sophomore, made 29 saves as the Rams played to a 2-2 overtime tie with the Greenwich Cardinals last Wednesday at the Darien Ice House. Fahey kept the Cards off the scoreboard for the final 27-plus minutes, allowing New Canaan to erase a 2-0 deficit and forge the deadlock.

Jessica Ware, Greenwich girls ice hockey

Ware collected 32 saves in the Cardinals’ 2-2 tie with the New Canaan Rams. She had a shutout for the first 37 minutes and kept the Rams off the scoreboard in the overtime session.

Caroline Curnal, Ridgefield girls basketball

Curnal had a double-double as the Tigers defeated Danbury, 59-43, on Tuesday night to improve to 8-1 this season and 6-1 in the conference. Curnal’s night included a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Vote below by Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017:

Watch Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network this Monday, Jan. 23, at 2 PM, to find out who won.

