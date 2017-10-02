Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 3 Fall

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have been nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 3 of the 2017 fall sports season— sponsored by OrthoConnecticut. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.
The week 2 winners were Bailey Cenatiempo of the Trumbull girls volleyball team and Joshua Smith of the Bridgeport Central boys soccer team.
The week 3 winners (voting will be open until Sunday, October 8, at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, October 9 at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.
HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees
Colton Nicholas, Trumbull football
Nicholas threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score in the Eagles’ 35-27 win over Trinity Catholic. The junior guided Trumbull to touchdowns in the last two minutes of the first and second halves.
Kristo Boci, Fairfield Ludlowe boys soccer
The junior forward led the way offensively for the Falcons racking up a pair of goals in Ludlowe’s 4-0 win over the Trinity Catholic Crusaders. It was the fourth win of the season for the Falcons and moved them into third place in the FCIAC East.
Danny Jagoe, Fairfield Warde cross country
Jagoe led the Mustangs to a 4-0 sweep during Tuesday’s cross country meet in New Canaan’s Waveny Park. Jagoe finished the 5K course in 16:48.43 to finish first, edging teamate James Maniscalco, who was second in 16:51.39. Warde improved to 8-1 and leads the FCIAC East Division.
Dan Nichols, Danbury cross country
Nichols raced to a time of 16:19.0 to win Tuesday’s 5,000-meter cross country race in Westport. The meet featured two of the top teams in the FCIAC — Danbury and Staples — and Nichols won by 10 seconds. As a team, the Hatters beat Westhill 15-50, and are 7-1 this season.
Timmy Liles, Staples boys soccer
The senior provided all the offense the Wreckers needed. Liles’ fifth minute goal was the difference maker in Staples’ 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Norwalk. The three points from the win put Staples into a tie for the final spot in the top 8 of the conference.
HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees
Erica Blaze, Darien field hockey
Blaze faced eight penalty corners in the second half and stopped all four of Fairfield Ludlowe shots as the Blue Wave slipped by the Falcons 1-0.
Taylor Morton, Brien McMahon girls volleyball
Morton had 32 kills, 14 blocks and 14 service points when the Senators posted a 3-2 victory over Trumbull High. Brien McMahon improved to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play to remain tied atop the FCIAC west division.
Maddie Fried, St. Joseph girls soccer
Fried led the Cadets attack, scoring two of the teams four goals, in their 4-1 win over the Westhill Vikings. With the win the Cadets remained unbeaten on the season and in sole possession of first place in the FCIAC East division.
Andrea O’Connor, Stamford High girls volleyball
O’Connor hit a career milestone with her 1,000th career kill in the Knights’ 3-0 win over New Canaan on Wednesday. The senior hitter had 20 kills, six blocks and three aces in the sweep. She followed that performance with 19 kills and five blocks on Thursday, when Stamford topped McMahon 3-1 in a rematch of last year’s FCIAC championship.
Sophia Thagouras, Westhill girls volleyball
Thagouras finished with 14 assists, 12 digs, seven kills, and two blocks as Westhill edged Fairfield Warde, 3-2. With the win the Vikings continued their great start to 2017, as they finished the week with an overall record of 8-1 and a conference record of 4-1.
