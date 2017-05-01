Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 3 Spring

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 3 of the 2017 spring sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.

The week 2 winners were Blake Newcomer of the Westhill baseball team and Tori Cuscana of the Stamford softball team.

The week 3 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, May 8, at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Chad Knight, Staples baseball

Knight had four hits, including a home run and two doubles, driving in seven runs when the Wreckers defeated Greenwich High 14-2. It was the Wreckers 4th win in their past 5 games, and are now only 1 game back of the first place Ridgefield Tigers.

John Thrasher, Ridgefield baseball

Thrasher belted a three-run home run with one out in the top of the sixth inning to lead the Tigers to a 4-3 victory over defending FCIAC champion Darien on Friday. The homer was part of a 2-for-3 day for Thrasher, who helped Ridgefield improve to 11-1 this spring and remain atop the conference.

Ben Fero, Trumbull baseball

Fero started on the mound and went the distance as the Eagles handed New Canaan its first defeat of the season, 8-1, last Monday in Trumbull. Fero pitched seven innings and allowed one run on four hits, walking two and striking out eight for the win.

Tim Herget, Darien volleyball

Herget had a match-best 18 kills as Darien defeated Ridgefield, 3-2, in a rematch of last season’s FCIAC championship and Class L championship games. Darien trailed 2-1 entering the fourth set, but the senior captain led the Blue Wave back winning the final two sets 25-19 & 15-13.

Gareth Gacetta, Fairfield Warde boys lacrosse

Gacetta led the way offensively for the Mustangs scoring four goals, including the game-winner in double overtime, as Fairfield Warde took down St Joseph 9-8. With the win the Mustangs jumped back to .500 on the season, improving their record to 5-5.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Bridget Chiaravalle, Danbury girls track and field

Chiaravalle earned a pair of first-place finishes in wins over Trumbull and Staples. The Senior took home gold in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.7 seconds, and in the 300 hurdles at 48.7 seconds.

Ally Szabo, Trumbull softball

Szabo shut out the New Canaan Rams and struck out 16 in eight innings while winning a pitchers’ duel with Gillian Kane, 3-0, last Monday in New Canaan’s Waveny Park. Szabo allowed just three hits — all singles — while walking three.

Karlie Bucci, New Canaan girls lacrosse

Bucci had quite the week for New Canaan with 13 points in two games. The junior racked up nine points on four goals and five assists, as the Rams routed the Staples Wreckers, 16-8, last Tuesday at Dunning Field. Then added four more points on two goals and two assists in New Canaan’s loss to Darien, 11-10 in double overtime, on Saturday.

Janiya Serrano, Central softball

Serrano had six hits and drove in five runs as the \Hilltoppers romped over Harding, 26-1, in the Bridgeport Softball Classic championship game on Saturday. Serrano’s hits included a single and a double in the first inning, and a two-run home run in the fifth, and she also scored five runs.

Christine Fiore, Darien girls lacrosse

The junior Fiore, fueled Darien’s comeback victory scoring a team high five goals as the Blue Wave rallied to beat New Canaan, 11-10, in double overtime. Fiore picked up a hat trick in the game’s first 15 minutes, and added two goals in the second half that ended a 6-0 run for the Rams.

Vote below by Sunday, May 7, 2017:

Watch Coffee Break and Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network on Monday, May 8, to find out who won

